QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, late stray shower, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 48

Thursday: Cooler, sunny, high 69

Friday: Warming up, high 74

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable, high 76

Sunday: Stray shower, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

We’re on track to return to the upper 70s and lower 80s across Central Ohio once again this evening. Plenty of sunshine is here to start us off, but we do see clouds build in the afternoon ahead of a cold front making its way through the area.

The front itself will move down from the north later this evening. There is a chance for some of us to see a very stray shower closer to around dinner time. Skies dry out as we head into Wednesday night with plenty of sunshine returning for the rest of the work week.

The biggest change we see come from the front will be with our temperatures. Most of us will struggle to make it to 70 degrees on Thursday. While we do stay clear throughout the day, winds will be steady out of the northeast at around 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures start to recover by the end of the week and the weekend. We’re back in the mid 70s for Friday and Saturday, putting us closer to normal for this time of year. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s by the end of the weekend, but some very stray showers move in from the south.

Memorial Day returns to the 80s, but those stray showers are likely to return as well. Drier weather is in store for the rest of the first half of next week as temperatures still climb up to the mid 80s.

-Joe