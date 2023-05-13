Lowering humidity tonight with drier air and high pressure over the northern Great Lakes will bring some clearing and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

A disturbance will eventually push through the region Sunday night, with showers returning that will linger into early Monday morning, before the skies clear later in the day.

The week ahead looks to be quite pleasant, with sunshine and low humidity. A chance for rain will return on Friday with a cold front moving in from the west.

Forecast

Saturday: Some sunshine, showers south. High 73

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Low 56

Sunday: Some sunshine, stray shower. High 73

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 72 (47)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (49)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 71 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (47)

Friday: Showers, few storms. High 76 (55)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 67 (42)