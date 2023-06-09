High pressure will build south across the region, maintaining a very dry northerly flow of air. Sunshine will mix with a few puffy clouds, as afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s.
Under mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the comfortable 50s.
Saturday will be a little sunnier and warmer, as the lingering haze dissipates, with highs in the low 80s. Some clouds will develop in the afternoon.
A storm system will bring a stronger front that usual later on Sunday, with a wave of low pressure tracking from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley, triggering widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder into Monday morning. A few additional showers are possible on Tuesday, adding up to beneficial moisture in a moderate drought.
Forecast
- Friday: Mostly sunny, few clouds, light haze. High 78
- Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 55
- Saturday: More sunshine, warmer. High 84
- Sunday: Afternoon showers. High 82 (61)
- Monday: Showers linger early, mainly cloudy. High 73 (63)
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, p.m. showers. High 74 (56)
- Wednesday: More sunshine, warmer. High 82 (57)