High pressure will build south across the region, maintaining a very dry northerly flow of air. Sunshine will mix with a few puffy clouds, as afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 70s.

Under mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures will fall into the comfortable 50s.

Saturday will be a little sunnier and warmer, as the lingering haze dissipates, with highs in the low 80s. Some clouds will develop in the afternoon.

A storm system will bring a stronger front that usual later on Sunday, with a wave of low pressure tracking from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley, triggering widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder into Monday morning. A few additional showers are possible on Tuesday, adding up to beneficial moisture in a moderate drought.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, few clouds, light haze. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 55

Saturday: More sunshine, warmer. High 84

Sunday: Afternoon showers. High 82 (61)

Monday: Showers linger early, mainly cloudy. High 73 (63)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, p.m. showers. High 74 (56)

Wednesday: More sunshine, warmer. High 82 (57)