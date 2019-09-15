Ideal fall weekend, warming with a south wind

Comfortable September weather amounted to a perfect late summer weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday and low humidity.
High clouds increased ahead of an upper-level disturbance. With the passage of a cold front Monday, isolated showers or sprinkles are possible, with periods of cloudiness giving way to some afternoon sun.
Temperatures will reflect summer-like levels, with plenty of sunshine and a continuation of our dry late summer pattern from midweek into next weekend. A cold front will approach on Sunday, with a chance for a late shower.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cool, few sprinkles. Low 68
Monday: Mix sun and clouds, brief shower, warm. High 84
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, little cooler. High 79 (61)
Wednesday: Sunny. High 82 (59)
Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (58)
Friday: Sunny, warmer. High 86 (63)