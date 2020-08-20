Humidity, warmth, rain & storms set to return to our area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 59

Friday: Clouds increase, late pm pop-ups southeast, high 85

Saturday: Scattered showers and a few storms too, high 84

Sunday: Mixed clouds, few pm pop-ups, high 85

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a very nice day again, after a brisk start, numbers were able to jump back to near normal this afternoon in the lower to middle 80s. Expect temps to fall quickly again tonight into the 70s and middle to lower 60s by midnight.

Overnight we will see another brisk day with light to calm wind and lows in the middle to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Friday will start off with sunshine and highs that will reach into the middle 80s. Clouds will increase from the southeast through the day on Friday, and we could see a few pop-up storms mainly in the far southeast Friday.

Rain chances will increase for the weekend with Saturday having sct’d rain and storms and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday will be a bit brighter with highs in the middle 80s with a few pop-ups possible late. Overall the best weekend chances will be in the southeast part of our area, and the worst chances will mainly be north of I-70.

Monday the heat will be on full display again with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. We will be close to 90 on Tuesday with drier air in place. We will be at 90 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The warmth will taper down a bit but next Thursday.

We will see some late day pop-ups on Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest.

-Dave