Humidity briefly lower, muggy weather and storms return later in the week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A very slow-moving storm system has lifted into southeastern Canada, putting us between systems, resulting in far more dry hours with only an isolated shower.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with readings rising into the upper 80s and higher humidity. A line of showers and gusty storms will move into the northwest Ohio later in the evening and sag south overnight, with heavy rain and frequent lightning before weakening.

An increasing opportunity for storms will come late Friday and, continuing into the weekend, along a cold front that will eventually push south across the state Sunday. Behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into Ohio by early next week.

Forecast