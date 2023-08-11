We will see partly sunny skies, with temperatures rising to the mid- 80s, with higher humidity. A stray shower is possible across the north.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with some scattered showers and storms spreading southeast through Saturday morning in a broad northwest flow.

A cold front will push through the region on Saturday bringing another round of showers and storms later in the day, and a few could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Drier weather and some sunshine will prevail on Sunday. The next system will bring an increase in clouds later in the day, and showers and storms are likely Sunday night and Monday.

High pressure will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunshine and lower humidity. A chance for showers returns later in the week.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, more humid. High 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms late. Low 69

Saturday: Clouds, muggy, scattered storms. High 85

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower south. High 86 (66)

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 80 (68)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 77 (63)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (59)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, storm late. High 84 (63)

Friday: Some sunshine. High 82 (68)