Hottest weekend of the year on tap!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, low 71

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated late storms, high 90

Sunday: Mixed clouds, few late day storms, high 88

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm, high 88

Tuesday: Isolated late day storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We have had a few isolated late day pop-ups that will be around for a few hours, and then give way to partly cloudy skies overnight with very warm conditions again.

Saturday will pretty much be a carbon copy of today with partly cloudy skies, and a late day/evening pop-up storm or two possible, and highs near 90. Rain chances will be slightly better on Sunday, but not a washout as we will have highs in the upper 80s.

The boundary that initiates these storms will sag south Sunday night, and into Monday, but lift northeast quickly on Monday, and swing the gate open for warm and muggy weather again with highs in the upper 80s.

We will see better chances of late day storms as we head into the middle of next week. Tuesday will have isolated late storms and highs near 90. We will cool a bit for Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s with a chance of storms late.

We could have a few showers still around later into Wednesday evening, and this may occur during the period for Red, White, and Boom, something we will be carefully monitoring this weekend.

Thursday will have scattered storms again with highs in the upper 80s. We will keep a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday, with temps near normal in the middle 80s.

-Dave