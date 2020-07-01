Hottest week of the year ahead, with the hottest daily highs too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 93

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It was a nicer day today with the slow moving boundary pushing south and most of the showers have popped up near or south of the Ohio River. Highs today were hot again, in fact, we are running on our longest 90 degree heat streak at 3 straight days.

Tonight skies will clear and temps will fall into the middle to upper 60s generally. There may be a few spots to the north/northeast that will drop into the lower 60s. Expect even more hot weather as we head into Thursday with temps in the middle 80s by lunch, and topping in the lower 90s.

Friday will tie for the hottest day of the year, with highs around 93. We will see a good amount of sunshine. Temps will remain hot through the holiday weekend, with the 4th being the hottest day of the year, with highs around 94. We will stay near 94 on Sunday too with mostly sunny skies.

Expect a few more clouds on Monday with highs down a degree or two in the lower 90s. Morning lows by the end of the weekend and next work week will be in the lower 70s, so expect muggy weather early and middle of next work week.

Slight chances of pop-ups will return by early next work week and will increase in coverage by Tuesday and Wednesday. Both afternoons will remain hot still with highs in the lower 90s to near 90.

Do not forget, the sun is as strong as it gets all year long, so sunscreen and fluids will be a must through the holiday weekend.

-Dave