Hottest day of the year ahead of rain and more seasonal end to the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy later, muggy, low 65-70

Today: Partly cloudy, more clouds later, hot, high 90

Tonight: Increasing clouds, some showers late, low 69

Wednesday: Rain showers, some pm storms, high 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain arrives late day/night, high 79

Friday: Rain likely, cloudy, cooler, high 73

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We’re on track for the hottest day of the year ahead of the next round of rain and more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.

Early this morning, warm, muggy conditions are back. Early morning lows will only fall to the mid to upper 60s, which is only about 5 degrees shy of normal highs for this time of year.

Thanks to not only a warm start to the day, but some sunshine and a southwest breeze, temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees. This will be the first 90 degree day of the year, and is just shy of the record which is 93 degrees set in 1975.

Clouds will build back in this evening and overnight. This will limit overnight cooling and lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s, which is about 15 degrees above normal.

Alongside the clouds, we’ll see a chance for a few showers Wednesday morning. The better chance for widespread showers and storms will move in Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Even with the chance for showers, temperatures will stay on the warm side and top off in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday, we’ll see anther break from the rain and much more seasonal temperatures topping off in the upper 70s.

Another round of rain will move in Thursday night and Friday. This system will not only bring in showers, but will bring temperatures below normal for this time of year.

Heading Memorial Day weekend, we’ll gradually clear out the clouds and watch temperatures climb from around 70 degrees Saturday back up to highs around 80 on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz