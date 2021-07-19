Hotter temps coming, rain & storms returning to Columbus Area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog late, low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, few clouds later, high 89

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Friday: Partly sunny, chance rain & t-storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It should be a quiet evening with skies clearing and winds relaxing to becoming calm overnight. Temps will fall into the lower 70s by midnight with patchy fog forming in low spots overnight. We will see our temps fall into the lower to middle 60s by daybreak.

Whatever fog does form, should burn off quickly on Tuesday with temps surging back into the middle 80s by lunch, and near 90 late in the day with partly cloudy skies. We will see more humidity, with a few clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

Our temps will remain in the middle 80s with muggier conditions and partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances will ramp up quickly on Friday, highs will still stay in the middle 80s on Friday. Pop-ups will stick in the forecast on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. I expect that chances will be lower on Saturday, but with unsettled pattern you can expect rain chances through the weekend.

In fact, on Sunday it appears a weak front will approach the area, ahead of it we will have rain and storms possible with highs into the middle to upper 80s. More storms will be possible late on Sunday as the front pushes near. Sunday overnight into early Monday the front will push east and end rain chances.

We will start to see clearing on Monday. As of now, it appears the front will drag clouds through during the morning, so when clearing does start, temps will stay a degree or two below normal in the lower 80s.

-Dave