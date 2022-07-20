QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot, humid, evening storms, high 91

Tonight: Showers clearing, low 71

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated PM pop-ups, high 91

Sunday: Chance PM pop-ups, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the day off with dry conditions, but steadily increasing humidity. Daytime highs today will be hotter, topping out near 90, but with oppressive humidity, it will feel closer to the upper 90s. That heat and humidity will help build instability in the atmosphere, which will help fuel a few late-day storms. Here in the city, these look to arrive after the evening commute. The majority of these storms do look to stay to the north of I-70, however, the Storm Prediction Center does have our entire area under a “slight risk” of severe weather.

Things start to clear up on Thursday. We’ll see clearing clouds, and humidity will be on the decrease, but it will still be muggy. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 80s.

We end the workweek on a dry note. Friday’s highs will top out near 90, still muggy, with mostly sunny skies.

As we head into the weekend, we do have a few pop-up storm chances. It will not be a washout by any means, and we’re not looking at the same setup as we saw last weekend. With high heat and humidity, we could see a few isolated afternoon pop-ups Saturday, with highs in the low 90s. It will be a mostly dry day. The chances increase as we end the weekend and start the next week, with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday and scattered storms expected in the afternoon and evening hours.

A stalled frontal boundary will interact with our area for the early part of next workweek, keeping highs near normal in the mid to upper 80s, and chances of afternoon to evening storms will be around on Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna