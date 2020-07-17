Hot weekend in store, humidity and some storms returning too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 68

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy late, high 94

Sunday: Partly cloudy, storms late evening to overnight, high 95

Monday: Chance of storms, high 93

Tuesday: Sct’d storms and showers, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with tons of sunshine, some clouds mixed in and some drier air. Temps again are above normal again today, and will remain mild overnight tonight with temps falling into the middle 70s by midnight.

Saturday will start off a bit cooler in the upper 60s in the morning with sunny skies. We will see a few more clouds returning to our area on Saturday with more heat, and some humidity during the day and highs in the middle 90s.

Hot weather will continue through the weekend, with the hottest day on Sunday with highs in the middle 90s. It appears a line of showers and storms will return on Sunday late evening to the midnight hour.

Monday will start off very warm in the middle 70s with highs climbing to the lower 90s with scattered storms on Monday. Our best chance of rain and storms will occur on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

A weak frontal boundary will push through on Wednesday with a chance of showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s. We will see some drier air moving in on Thursday and Friday with highs in upper 80s to near 90 both afternoon.

-Dave