Hot week ahead for Columbus area during final full week of August

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm, low 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot & muggy, high 92

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 93

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of storms, high 90

Friday: Mixed clouds, few storms around, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a very hot start to the week, as we climbed within a few degrees of the record for the date (95° last in 2007). It will be a very warm and muggy evening with lows dipping to the mid to upper 70s by midnight and upper 60s to 70 here in the city to start Tuesday under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies early, and a few clouds later in the day with highs a bit warmer in the lower 90s, factor in dewpoints around 70, and we could have heat index values into the middle 90s most of the afternoon.

We will not get much relief for the mid week either, in fact, rain chances will return late on Wednesday, but temps ahead of them could be the hottest of the week in the lower to near mid 90s and heat index values approaching 100° with high humidity. The storms late on Wednesday could produce heavy rainfall as well.

Thursday a cold front will approach the area, very slowly, and lazily will drag south across our area during the day, this will bring up rain and storm chances for Thursday, and heavy rain will be a threat again, with highs still near 90. The front will never really clear the area, and will pivot back north on Friday.

This means that we will see chances of a few storms again on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Weather should be warm and muggy again for the Football Friday Nite week 2 of games. The weekend will see lower chances of pop-up storms on Saturday with highs again near 90 and heat index values in the middle 90s.

Sunday expect a better chance of rain and storms with highs back into the upper 80s with rain and storms popping up ahead of a cold front that will push in on Monday. Even though temps will be down a bit (but still well above normal) humidity will be quite high making feeling hot.

Monday the front will push in, this will drop temps closer, but still above normal, in the middle 80s, with better chances of rain & storms. The front should push through late in the day, and give us a bit more refreshing, but still mild air to end August next week.

-Dave