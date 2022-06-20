QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 93

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, storms late, high 93

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Friday: Sunny, hot, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a nice start to the week as clouds kept our temps down near normal or well below normal in the east today. We will see the clouds moving east and thinning out tonight with lows dropping to the upper 50s outside of town to near 60 in town.

Sunshine will be the rule with low humidity on Tuesday, so we will see a quick warm-up. Temps will boost quickly to the middle 80s by lunch, and should get into the lower 90s during the day. Temps will start closer to the lower 70s on Wednesday. It will be another hot day on Wednesday with more humidity, and a weak front diving south during the afternoon to evening hours.

Highs on Wednesday will top in the lower 90s with rain and storms expected in the afternoon to evening hours. Heat index values could approach the upper 90s to near 100 ahead of the storms. The main threat with the storms will be gusty winds, and some hail for late Wednesday.

Skies will clear and temps will cool a touch on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Friday expect sunshine and highs back in the lower 90s. We will stay in the middle 90s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. A weak front will push through again Saturday night, and could bring a few showers and rumbles overnight.

Temps will cool a bit to the upper 80s on Sunday with clearing skies, and will drop to the middle 80s on Monday.

-Dave