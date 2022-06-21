QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 94

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 71

Wednesday: Hot, humid, PM pop-ups, high 93

Thursday: Sunny, more seasonable, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Summer officially began today at 5:13 a.m., which is fitting because we’re in the middle of another warming trend.

With sunshine in full force alongside a southerly breeze, highs will help temperatures quickly climb to the mid 90s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. With dew point temperatures staying in the low to mid 90s, there won’t be much of a difference between the actually temperature and heat index, but later this afternoon, it will feel just a few degrees warmer.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as a southwest breeze continues to pump in warm and moist air out of the southwest. Low sill be warm and only fall down to around 70 degrees.

After a warmer start to the day, highs will again climb to the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon. But, with higher humidity, these temperatures will feel closer to 100 degrees.

After a warm and muggy morning and afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move in in time for the afternoon/evening drive. By around 3 p.m., thunderstorms will start to pop up and will continue through the evening. Some of these could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.

Rain and storms will wrap up Wednesday night as drier air filters in out of the northwest behind a cold front.

Have a great day!

-Liz