Hot weather, rain & storms continue, with tropical rain and a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, partly cloudy later with patchy fog, low 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny early, few pop-up storms east, high 93

Thursday: More clouds, chance pm storms, high 89

Friday: Rain & storms, high 85

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, on/off rain showers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very hot day today with rain and storms across the area. The strongest storms have been in the eastern third of the state, and we will continue to see strong storms possible through sunset tonight with the best chances east and southeast of the city.

Tonight rain showers will wane early, and we will see skies turning partly cloudy, with light to calm wind, and high humidity, I expect that we will have some patchy dense fog forming, especially east of Columbus where the heaviest rain fell today. Lows will drop to the lower 60s east, to near 70 in the city.

Wednesday again will see partly cloudy skies, with another shot of storms sliding south quickly into the state during the late morning hours and into the afternoon. We will have a fair amount of sunshine here in the city, but we will more storms possible in the east again. Just like today, strong gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms. Highs on Wednesday again will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday we will have better chances of showers and even some storms moving into our area, highs will be in the upper 80s. We will have even better chances of showers and storms moving into our area on Friday ahead of a frontal boundary. We will have periods of decent rain chances area wide and highs only in the middle 80s, still a few degrees above normal.

Friday night and into Saturday, the remnants of now Hurricane Laura are forecast to make their way south of our area, but close enough to bring rain into our area, with the best chances south of I-70. The eventual track of the storm will determine how much rain we end up getting.

The storm is currently about 500 miles south of Louisiana, and the track takes it through Central Kentucky and south of our area on Saturday morning, however the hurricane’s forecast cone does include almost all of Central and Southern Ohio on Saturday.

Once this passes, we will have pleasant weather and cooler temps on Sunday with highs near 80. We will stay near normal in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances returning on Tuesday.

-Dave