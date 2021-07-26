Hot weather for Columbus area, before a mid work week cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 91

Thursday: Partly sunny, sct’d rain and storms with front, high 85

Friday: Clearing skies, nice, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a beautiful Summer afternoon with highs near 90, this evening will be mild with temps falling to the middle 70s by midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the middle 60s with winds becoming light to calm. We may see some low lying patchy fog near river/creeks.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs back into the lower 90s. Wednesday will see a few clouds, but hot again with highs in the lower 90s again. Wednesday clouds will increase late in the day into Wednesday overnight, with lows much warmer around 70.

Thursday will be our worst day of the week, as rain and storms will be possible, some could be strong to severe as well, with gusty winds possible. Highs on Thursday will depend on the timing of the cold front and rain and storms, but I think at least middle 80s will be likely before rain cooled air late in the day.

Friday we will quickly see clearing skies and a beautiful day with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday will also be a great day with high pressure moving out, that means lots of sunshine early, highs in the lower 80s again. Things will change for Sunday as humidity increases, and there will be a chance of rain and storms, with highs near normal in the middle 80s.

Behind the 2nd cold front, a cooler day with clearing skies on Monday and temps barely into the 80s.

-Dave