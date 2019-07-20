Hot weather continues through the weekend

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR OUR ENTIRE AREA***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, some clouds later, high 96 (heat index: 105-110)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy, low 76

Sunday: Clouds increase, scattered p.m. storms, high 92 (heat index: 100-105)

Monday: Rain likely with front, high 82

Tuesday: Few clouds, high 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s another hot and muggy start to the morning with temperatures already in the upper 70s.

Excessive heat warning will continue all across the area until 8 p.m. as high temperatures climb to the mid 90s, 10 degrees above normal, with a heat index closer to 105-110°. Because of this extreme heat, it will be extra important to take breaks when you need them, find the shade, and drink plenty of water if you will be outside.

Tonight, we might not have a heat warning in effect, but it will still be warm and steamy with lows only falling to the mid 70s.

Sunday, will start off hot and steamy. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as today, but will still reach a high in the lower 90s with a heat index over 100 in the afternoon. As we head through the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will start popping up ahead of a cold front.

As a cold front slides south on Monday, we’ll see a continued chance for showers. Temperatures will finally be more seasonal and reach a high in the lower 80s.

This cooling trend continues on Tuesday when we start to see more sunshine and a high around 80 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area for the rest of the week and give us both sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will start to climb to the mid 80s, which is normal for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday, then upper 80s on Friday.

Have a great weekend, and stay cool!

-Liz