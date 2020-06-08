Hot weather coming with rain, wind, & storms to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated late day pop-ups, high 92

Wednesday: Storms likely, breezy, high 86

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 80

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

We have has a beautiful day today with tons of hazy sunshine and temps that pushed up into the middle 80s this afternoon. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, with temps that will fall back into the lower 60s.

Tuesday will start off with a good deal of sunshine, but more clouds will form through the day and we will see some isolated pop-up storms possible late in the day on Tuesday with highs climbing back up into the lower 90s making Tuesday most likely the hottest day of the year. Some of the storms that pop-up could produce some gusty winds through the day.

Tuesday night will be quite warm and quite muggy with lows in the middle 70s with some rain showers and storms possible. On Wednesday we will have better chances of rain and storms as a cold front pushes through our area with breezy conditions expected outside the storms. During the storms we could have even stronger winds possible.

I think something else we have to watch for on Wednesday will be the threat of heavy rainfall for a brief period with some of these storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday we will start to see clearing skies, and cooler temps with highs near 80. We will have more clouds zipping through on Friday as a second weak front pushes through. Besides clouds the cool down behind the front will be the biggest change. We will go from near 80 on Friday.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 70s with sunshine. We will see mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. The sunshine train will continue into next work week with highs back closer to normal near 80.

-Dave