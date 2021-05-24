Hot temps, a cold front, and a big late May change on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy later, muggy, low 66

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds later, hot, high 90

Wednesday: Rain showers, some pm storms, high 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain arrives late day/night, high 79

Friday: Rain likely, cloudy, cooler, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a warm start to the week again. We have a very weak/lazy boundary near US-33 this afternoon and this has been the area where we have seen some pop-up showers and a few isolated rumbles around this afternoon. Tonight these showers will end early and skies will turn partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will see the hottest day of the year, as the boundary will get pushed north and a southwest wind and highs around 90, which would make it the hottest day of the year (so far). We will see skies cloud up a bit more during the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday night could see a few showers pop up, and it will be very warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday will see rain showers and storms ahead of a late-day cold front. We will see showers and storms starting by midday, with the cold front arriving in the evening. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers will return late Thursday into Thursday night. Our next system will push in on Friday with rain and storms likely with highs only in the lower 70s.

Saturday the rain should end early with mostly cloudy skies, and a seasonally cool day with highs barely into the 70s. We will see skies clear on Saturday night with lows in the lower 50s. Numbers will rebound into the middle 70s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

It looks like we will stay dry with sun and some clouds on Memorial Day Monday with highs near 80.

-Dave