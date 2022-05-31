QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warm, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 68

Wednesday: PM rain & storms, high 86

Thursday: Sct’d rain & storms, high 74

Friday: Clearing clouds, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another hot and dry day on tap in Columbus, with mostly sunny skies, and daytime highs topping out near 90 across the region. The UV Index is in the “very high” category for another day, meaning burn time is quick, and you’ll need to reapply sunscreen often if you’re spending time outside.

As we head into Wednesday, the weather pattern shifts a bit out ahead of an approaching cold front. We start the day off mild and dry Wednesday, but by afternoon and into the evening we’ll be tracking the return of rain and thunderstorms. Currently our area is under a marginal to slight risk for severe weather, with our greatest threat being the potential for strong winds.

As we head into Thursday, we will continue to see light scattered showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms throughout the day, but they’ll be lighter in coverage than on Wednesday. Those showers taper off by late Thursday, then we’ve got a drier weekend setting up.

On Friday, we’ll see clearing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday is sunny with highs in the upper 70s, and then we end the weekend on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

-McKenna