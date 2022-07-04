QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm sunshine, high 92

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 72

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 91

Wednesday: Sct’d storms, high 88

Thursday: Showers & storms, high 88

Friday: Few storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Fourth of July!

We’ve got a picture perfect summer day on tap for the holiday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies. Luckily, humidity will remain in the comfortable category throughout the day, so it won’t feel much hotter than the actual air temps outside.

As we head into Tuesday, the dry weather quickly comes to an end, as rain and storms arrive around the timing of the morning commute. That first round of storms tapers off briefly by early afternoon, but additional pop-ups arrive by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Our entire forecast area is under a “slight” risk for severe weather for storms later in the day. Severe threats for us look to be primarily damaging winds, but we’ll also be watching for hail and localized flooding. Highs will remain in the low 90s Tuesday.

The weather will remain unsettled until the end of the week, with weak disturbances riding over a heat dome in the Midwest triggering scattered showers and storms near the frontal boundary separating hot, humid air to the south and cooler, drier conditions over the Great Lakes. So we will be tracking scattered thunderstorms from Tuesday through Saturday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s from Wednesday through the end of the workweek.

Drier air filters in as we end the week on Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

-McKenna