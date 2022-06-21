QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 94

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 71

Wednesday: Hot, humid, PM pop-ups, high 93

Thursday: Sunny, more seasonable, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 89

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 93

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy first day of summer!

The Summer Solstice officially arrived at 5:13 AM Tuesday, bringing us the most hours of daylight of any day throughout the year. We’ll see 15 hours and 40 seconds of daylight, and we’ll have clear skies and sunshine to be able to enjoy it! It will be a hot, and rather summer-like day, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 90s. While it will be hot, humidity will remain in the comfortable, and just barely nearing the sticky category. Not as humid as we saw early last week with high heat indices.

As we head into Wednesday, humidity will noticeably be on the rise. It will be a more muggy start to the day, with overnight lows only bottoming out in the low 70s. It will be a warm day on Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low to middle 90s, with heat indices nearing the 100 degree mark. By mid afternoon and into the early evening, we will be tracking the return of a few pop-up showers and storms. This activity tapers off by about 8 PM Wednesday, then we’ve got drier conditions funneling in on the backend.

Thursday will be a much more seasonable day, with lots of sunshine, and highs topping out in the middle 80s, which is right about where we should be for this time of year.

Friday is a little warmer, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

As we head into the weekend, we continue to warm, with mainly sunny skies on Saturday, and highs back into the low 90s.

-McKenna