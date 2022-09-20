QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear skies, quite warm, low 64

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, hot, strong storms late, high 89

Thursday: Cool, clearing, breezy, high 69

Friday: Sunny & brisk, high 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful Tuesday today with temps almost 10 degrees above normal in the middle 80s. We will turn mostly clear overnight with lows dropping only into the middle to lower 60s. This will set us up nicely for a very warm to hot day on Wednesday.

Expect temps to soar on Wednesday with the help of southwest breeze, we should see our temps pushing through the 60s and 70s in the morning and into the lower 80s by lunch at midday under mostly sunny skies. We will start to pick up clouds by mid afternoon with a quick increase of clouds followed by showers and storms by the late afternoon to evening hours.

Some of these storms ahead of the front could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong gusty winds and large hail. However, as outlined for tomorrow with the possibility of some of the supercell storms late in the hot day, is a isolated spin up tornado. That risk is quite low, but it is greater than zero.

Highs on Wednesday ahead of the front will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, the record for the day of 96° will be safe. Behind the front, temps will drop significantly for Thursday with highs only in the upper 60s during the day with a cool northwest breeze.

Expect a very chilly night Thursday night as Autumn officially arrives, and temps fall to the lower to middle 40s under clear skies. We will have a beautiful day on Friday, but a cool one with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the middle 60s.

Clouds will increase Friday night with temps falling into the 50s during the week 6 games for FFN, lows will be near 50. This will set up a grayer day on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs into the lower 70s. Expect showers later in the day on Sunday with highs rebounding into the middle 70s.

I do think behind that boundary we will fall back into Autumn-like cool temps for Monday in the upper 60s and around 70 on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

-Dave