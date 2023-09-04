QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, sticky, high 91

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 69

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, iso. storm late, high 92

Wednesday: Sct’d PM storms, high 88

Thursday: Sct’d storms, high 82

Friday: Few showers, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a hot holiday ahead. Expect highs in the lower 90s, with a fairly sticky feel to the air. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with only a light wind. Perfect day to hit the pool for the unofficial end of summer!

The heat sticks around Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower 90s once again, with a muggy feel to the air. Clouds gradually build throughout the day, then we’ll be tracking an isolated storm chance, mainly late and overnight into Wednesday.

For Wednesday, we’ll be tracking scattered storms across the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening timeframe. Highs top out in the upper 80s, and still feeling fairly sticky.

By Thursday, we drop back to the lower 80s, and humidity gradually starts to fall as well. We’ll still be tracking a few scattered showers Thursday and into Friday. Highs drop back to the upper 70s by Friday.

-McKenna