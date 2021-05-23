Hot start to the work week, with rain, storms, and a cold front coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pop-ups north, mostly cloudy, low 67

Monday: Mixed clouds, chance of rain and storms mainly north, high 85

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

Wednesday: Frontal storms, high 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few rain showers late, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Night,

It has been the hottest day of the year today, and we have a frontal boundary stalled to our north. We will continue to see isolated showers and storms falling from the northwest to the southeast. This activity will stay mainly north of I-70 overnight, with lows dropping to the upper 60s.

On Monday we will start off with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. That frontal boundary will slowly sag south into our area, again mirroring a NW-SE orientation, it will sag down to near I-70 during the day, and will be the focal point for some showers and storms. Highs will still top in the middle 80s on Monday.

That front will lift north, and we will see a nice southerly flow, pushing temps into the lower 90s for most of us on Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. This will be ahead of the cold front that will arrive on Wednesday.

Expect rain and storms on Wednesday with the cold front, highs will still reach into the lower 80s. The front will push south Wednesday night and will give us a break Thursday. But another system down the road will push closer to the area Thursday late with rain showers forming ahead of it by Thursday evening, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday expect showers and storms as the next system moves through our area. Highs will top in the middle 70s on Friday. The system should slide to the southeast by Saturday morning with a few showers possible still in the morning and some clearing later.

Because of the morning chance of showers, temps should remain below normal in the lower 70s on Saturday. Sunday we will enjoy partly cloudy skies and temps close to normal in the upper 70s to near 80.

-Dave