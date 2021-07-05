Hot start to the work week for Columbus area, more storms to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 71

Tuesday: Sunny early, some clouds later, high 94

Wednesday: Hot & sticky, pm storms, high 92

Thursday: Rain & storms with frontal passage, high 86

Friday: Partly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening,

It has been a very warm day today with highs back in the lower 90s about a half dozen above normal for this time of the year. Tonight winds will become light to calm with temps falling to the mid to upper 70s by midnight and lower 70s by daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny morning, with skies turning partly cloudy late. There is a very isolated chance of a late day pop-up on Tuesday, but otherwise it will be quite warm (hot) with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will top in the middle to upper 90s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will have high humidity, high temps ahead of our next cold front. We will have better chances of rain and storms especially after lunch on Wednesday. High temps on Wednesday will push into the lower 90s, but again with high humidity heat index values will top in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday expect rain and storms in our area with a cold front arriving later in the evening with temps pushing into the middle 80s with rain and storms, some could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall on Thursday. Friday will see partly sunny skies between systems and highs in the lower 80s.

By the weekend we get back into the unsettled pattern again with high temps in the lower to middle 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We will see waves of rain showers and storms moving in during the weekend with some heavy rainfall possible. Temps will remain near normal into early next week with rain chances continuing into next Monday.

-Dave