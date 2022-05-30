QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

Wednesday: PM Rain & storms, high 86

Thursday: AM Storms, pm showers ending, high 74

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been an absolutely ideal weather day today for Memorial Day. It was one of the warmest days of the year so far in the mid to upper 80s with so much sunshine. Tonight will remain clear and warm in the upper 60s.

Tuesday expect another beautiful, but hotter day with highs near 90, which would be the warmest day of the year so far. Humidity will increase into Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday sunshine will be around in the morning, but a cold front will be approaching, and ahead of it we will see clouds increasing with tons of humidity.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 80s, with storms later in the day, some of which could be strong to severe, as this will be a fairly strong cold front, with temps falling nearly 15 degrees on the other side of the front. Expect that the storms later on Wednesday will have strong gusty winds, and hail possible with them. In fact, already the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area under a marginal risk, with a swath up I-71 from Columbus to the northeast in a “slight risk” for severe storms.

Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with showers tapering down Thursday afternoon as the main front pulls away with a secondary push of cooler drier air during the late part of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 70s.

Friday expect more sunshine, and a beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s. We will see our temps pushing closer to 80 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday should be beautiful as well with sunshine early, a few more clouds later with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity will increase late Sunday with clouds building in for Monday.

Next Monday expect a fairly seasonal early June Monday with highs in the lower 80s with a chance of rain and storms in the forecast.

-Dave