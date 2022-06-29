QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 92

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, muggy, sct’d storms possible, high 92

Saturday: On/off storms with frontal passage, high 86

Sunday: Chance t-showers, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day again today with tons of sunshine and highs in the middle 80s today. We will enjoy clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 60s. Thursday an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Franklin, Delaware, Licking, and Fairfield counties. We will see a sunny and hot day with highs in the lower 90s.

Humidity and clouds will increase a bit overnight into Friday with lows Friday in the upper 60s to near 70 to start. We will see temps surge again into the lower 90s with higher humidity. This will push heat index values into the middle 90s on Friday. Friday expect pop-up showers and storms ahead of our next cold front.

In fact we will have a nice stream of moisture around a high to our southeast, and the cold front to our northwest. This will give us the chance of some heavy brief downpours that could help cool things off for Red, White, and Boom. Again, if you are heading down to the fun event, just have an idea what you will do if lightning does move into the area.

Rain & storm chances will ramp up a bit heading into the weekend on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s on Saturday with the frontal passage. The front will sag south and stall south of the Ohio River for Sunday. So we will still have a chance of rain and storms on Sunday, but the best chance in the south with highs in the middle 80s.

This front will be the focal point for rain and storm chances into next week as well. With the front still stalled to our south Monday, isolated pop-ups during the heating of the day cannot be ruled out. I expect still warm temps in the upper 80s. We will still have low chances on Tuesday, but the chances will increase a bit Tuesday and Wednesday as the front lifts north into the area.

This will give us a chance of showers and storms both days with highs in the upper 80s. We do need rain in much of our area, as we are pushing in some spots, 2+ weeks without rainfall. After a May in Columbus that was nearly 4.7″ above normal for rainfall, we are now more than 1.5″ below normal in June.

-Dave