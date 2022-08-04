A ridge of high pressure over the central Appalachians will shift east of the Ohio Valley, pumping very warm and muggy air into the region for the second straight day, with highs reaching the low 90s and a heat index around 100 this afternoon.

Storms will continue to develop ahead of a cold front over the northwest half of Ohio and push southeastward, with the risk of strong winds and heavy rain. Locally, 1-2 inches is possible in downpours.

The front will stall over central Ohio Friday and wash out over the weekend, keeping the weather warm and muggy with pop-up afternoon and evening storms. Highs through the weekend will cool off a little to the mid-80s due to cloud cover and periodic showers.

A cold front will bring more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in later in the week.

Forecast

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and sun, humid, storms develop. High 89

Tonight: Showers, storms, muggy. Low 71

Friday: Scattered showers, storms, muggy. High 84

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, p.m. showers, storms. High 86 (69)

Sunday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 87 (71)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms p.m. High 86 (72)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 82 (71)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 81 (67)