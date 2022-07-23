COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Morning showers, storms, some sun later, humid. High 86

Tonight: Rain & t-storms, then partly cloudy late. Low 71

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, steamy, storms late. High 93

Monday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High 84

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 82

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 85

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for multiple counties in central Ohio till 2:00 p.m. Click here for the latest watches and warnings.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a warm and muggy start to the weekend ahead of more thunderstorms.

Early this morning, a round of storms is building in to the west. Most of these storms will stay well to the north of the I-70 corridor, and we’ll be left with a warm and muggy morning.

As highs climb into the mid 80s, high humidity will make it feel closer to 90 de decrees. Alongside the heat and humidity building in, we’ll see a more widespread chance for rain and storms. These storms will move into the Columbus area as early as noon, but most models are showing thunderstorms closer to the 2-5 p.m. time frame. The biggest threat with some of the stronger storms will be wind gusts alongside abundant strikes of lightning.

Storms will push southeast this evening and overnight. We’ll be left with another muggy night as lows only bottom out in the lower 70s.

Heat and humidity will be back in full force again on Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s, but feel closer to 100. The heat will be ahead of another round of storms. The storms will get going after 5 p.m. as a cold front moves toward the area.

As the front moves from northwest to southeast though Ohio Sunday night, we’ll continue to see more storms, some of which could be strong to severe, so make sure that you are staying weather aware.

As the front stalls down to the south, we’ll continue to see the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the start of the week.

Despite the chance for a few showers, Tuesday is looking like the driest day of the week. Rain and Thunderstorm chances return with another cold front at the end of the workweek.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz