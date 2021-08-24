Hot & muggy weather for Columbus area, with storms returning too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 72

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, very muggy, high 93

Thursday: Chance of storms, high 90

Friday: On and off showers and storms, high 89

Saturday: More sunshine, isolated late storms, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another hot day today with highs in the lower 90s and near triple digit heat index values. We have had a few storms up near US-30 late in the day today. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule tonight with lows around 70 to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another very hot day with highs in the lower 90s with high humidity making it feel near 100 by the afternoon. Storms should popup around the area by midday and into the afternoon and this would provide some relief from the heat, potentially.

We will see chances of storms again on Thursday with highs near 90, and heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. The chances of storms will be as a boundary attempts to get into our area. We will see slightly elevated chances of rain and storms as the boundary lifts north on Friday, and brings back heat and humidity for the weekend.

Saturday just isolated heat of the day storms will be possible south of the front, with highs around 90. Slightly better chances of scattered storms late on Sunday with highs near 90 again. Rain chances and storms will really ramp up on Monday as the weather pattern will allow for more activity ahead of a late day to evening cold front.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle to upper 80s due to more clouds and storms around. Monday night rain will be possible still into Tuesday morning with a few showers before the front moves away. This will bring in more seasonal, comfortable air for Tuesday of next week in the lower to middle 80s.

-Dave