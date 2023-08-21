QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, high 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 88

Wednesday: Chance PM pop-ups, high 89

Thursday: Iso. pop-up, hot, high 84

Friday: Few t-storms, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We have got a very hot stretch ahead for Central Ohio! Starting today, expect highs to top out near 90 for Columbus, with increased humidity making it feel even hotter. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with only a light wind.

For Tuesday, we’ll see a bit more sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s and slightly lowered humidity, but still a fairly sticky feel to the air.

We stick in the upper 80s Wednesday, still feeling sticky, and we will be watching the chance for a few pop-up storms, mainly later in the day.

By Thursday, the heat cranks right back up. We’ll be looking at highs warming into the middle 90s, but feeling close to the low 100s. Outside of an isolated pop-up chance, looking at just a partly cloudy and muggy day.

Once again on Friday, we’ll be looking at highs in the lower 90s, but feeling hotter. As a cold front nears the region, we will be watching the chance for a few pop-up storms, mainly later in the day. This front does provide some relief going into the weekend.

-McKenna