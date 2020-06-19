Hot & muggy start to the weekend, storms returning

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies overnight, low 65

Saturday: Mostly sunny, stray pop-up late, high 89

Sunday: Storms later, high 88

Monday: Sct’d storms, high 86

Tuesday: Rain likely, some storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very nice day today with the low that has been impacting our weather starting to finally shift off to the northeast. We continue to see some isolated pop-ups on the fringes of this system late today. These showers and rumbles will end by sunset with clearing skies overnight tonight.

Temps will fall to the lower 70s by midnight tonight, with skies continuing to clear with lows dropping into the middle 60s. We will see lots of sunshine on Saturday with some clouds returning late on Saturday. With us between two weather systems, it still appears that a stray pop-up or two will be possible late day on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday will see more clouds, more t-storms popping up later in the day with highs in the upper 80s. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week with temps in the middle 80s on Monday with scattered storms on Monday.

Better chances of rain and storms on Tuesday, in fact it should be the best chance of seeing the heaviest rainfall as well with highs in the middle 80s. A chance of showers will remain on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

On Thursday we will see the frontal boundary pushing into the southern part of the state and skies will slowly start to clear with highs in the lower 80s. We will have a mix of clouds again on Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave