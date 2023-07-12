QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, iso. shower north, high 88

Tonight: Few light showers, low 70

Thursday: Showers & storms, muggy, high 85

Friday: Few PM pop-ups, high 87

Saturday: Rain & storms, muggy, high 85

Sunday: Iso. PM pop-up, less muggy, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Expect another fairly nice day in Central Ohio, with partly cloudy skies, and just an isolated shower chance, mainly north of I-70. Otherwise mainly dry conditions throughout the day, with highs in the upper 80s, and feeling a bit sticky. A few light showers then move in overnight and into Thursday.

For Thursday, we start off with a few light morning showers, then heavier rain and thunderstorms roll in during the afternoon and evening. The bulk of this activity looks to stick along and southeast of the I-71 corridor. The Storm Prediction Center does have our area under a level 1-2 out of 5 risk for a stronger storm, so that is something we will be watching. Primary threats for us look to be strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Highs on Thursday will drop back to the middle 80s, but keep in mind it will start to feel very muggy by the afternoon.

For Friday, expect drier conditions, with just the chance of a few quick afternoon pop-ups. I do think we’ll see plenty of dry time mixed in. Still feeling sticky Friday, with highs back into the upper 80s.

Saturday looks to be our wetter weekend day, with widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs top out in the middle 80s, and feeling muggy.

We end the weekend on a drier note, and feeling a bit better, too. Highs stick in the mid 80s, humidity decreases slightly, and we’re just looking at an isolated storm or two during the afternoon. A very July-like pattern, right on cue!

-McKenna