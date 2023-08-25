QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM storms, muggy, high 87

Tonight: Few showers, low 69

Saturday: Partly cloudy, iso. shower, high 84

Sunday: Sunny, comfy, high 80

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 81

Tuesday: PM pop-ups, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We start the morning with a few storms moving through the region. These will continue to clear to the southeast early this morning, then we’ll see drier conditions into the afternoon, outside of an isolated shower chance. Expect highs in the upper 80s this afternoon, but still feeling much hotter with very high humidity.

Overnight into Saturday, parts of the region may see a few quick showers, but then we’ve got a mostly dry day ahead, outside of an isolated afternoon pop-up chance. Humidity begins to lower Saturday, so it will start to feel a bit nicer. Expect highs in the mid 80s and just a bit sticky.

Then by Sunday, we’re looking considerably more comfortable. Humidity drops, and highs top out near 80 under mostly sunny skies.

We kick off the next workweek on a comfortable note as well. Expect highs to stick in the lower 80s with sunshine for Monday. Still in the low 80s Tuesday, with the chance for just a few pop-ups, mainly late-day and early overnight into Wednesday.

-McKenna