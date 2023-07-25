QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, sticky, high 88

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67

Wednesday: Muggy, PM storms, high 90

Thursday: Few early showers, muggy, high 93

Friday: Mainly sunny, muggy, showers late, high 94

Saturday: Sct’d storms, muggy, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Following a very active Monday evening, we have got much drier conditions settling in across the region. Mainly sunny skies for Tuesday, and dry outside a very isolated shower chance this afternoon. We warm into the upper 80s, and humidity will start to rise, making it feel a bit sticky out.

For Wednesday, expect a dry start, with temperatures warming up near 90, and starting to feel fairly muggy. That will give us a heat index, or “feels like” temperature in the mid 90s. We’ll then be tracking a few storms later Wednesday and overnight into early Thursday.

We’ll be even hotter Thursday, with highs warming into the lower to middle 90s, and still feeling muggy. “Feels-like” temps will be approaching the 100° mark during peak afternoon heating. We’ll also be fairly breezy. A few quick showers possible, mainly south, late.

Friday looks to be our hottest day, with highs in the mid 90s but feeling like the low 100s with the high humidity. Still a bit breezy.

Our next best shot for showers is Saturday, as we’ll be tracking scattered storms. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, before eventually dropping a bit the end of the weekend.

-McKenna