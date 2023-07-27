QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few pop-ups, muggy, high 90 (heat index: 100)

Tonight: Iso. shower, low 74

Friday: Iso. pop-up, more south, high 94 (heat index: 105)

Saturday: Sct’d storms, high 89 (heat index: 99)

Sunday: Clearing, drier, high 82

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We picked up a few showers and storms across parts of the area early this morning, but we’ve got drier conditions to start the day. As we get into the afternoon and instability starts to build back in, we will be looking at the chance for a storm or two along I-70, but more scattered storm activity sticks south of I-70.

It will be another very hot day, with muggy conditions. Because of that humidity, our highs in the lower 90s will feel closer to 100°. We do have a Heat Advisory in effect for our entire area for today and tomorrow.

For Friday, we’ll be even hotter. Highs warm to the middle 90s, sending feels like temperatures close to 105° for Columbus. Expect just an isolated pop-up chance, with a few more widely scattered storms to the south during the afternoon.

Then for Friday night and into Saturday, we will be watching the development of more storms. Scattered storms then continue throughout the day on Saturday. It will still be muggy Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s, and still feeling like the upper 90s.

We finally get some relief on Sunday on the heels of a cold front. Clouds start to break, and humidity drops. Expect highs in the lower 80s with much more comfortable conditions.

The next workweek starts off nice and comfy as well. Seasonable temperatures on Monday, in the middle 80s, under mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna