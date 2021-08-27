Hot & humid weekend with more rain in store for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pops early, mostly cloudy, warm, low 72

Saturday: Partly sunny, chance pm storms, high 89

Sunday: Sct’d pm storms, high 89

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d tropical showers, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very warm and sticky day again. We will see a few pop-up t-showers this evening early, with the best chances north of I-70. The storms should fall apart after sunset with temps falling to the upper 70s by midnight tonight. I expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s

Saturday expect mixed clouds in the morning with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with highs into the upper 80s with feels like temps in the low to middle 90s. We will see more scattered late day storms on Sunday as well with highs in the upper 80s to close to 90. Humidity will still be quite high as well on Sunday.

I expect that we are going to see much better chances of rain and storms to start the work week on Monday ahead of a cold front. We will still have temps into the middle 80s with high humidity on Monday. The boundary will sag just to our south by Monday night, but we will see increased chances of showers and storms from the south from what is left of now Hurricane Ida.

It does appear that we could see some bands of heavy rainfall on Tuesday and early Wednesday of next week until the system gets pushed east. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the lower 80s and should remain in the upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday.

After this mess pushes away, we will see clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. We will start in the upper 50s on Friday, and should climb to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. It will set the stage for nice weather for Football Friday Nite week 3.

-Dave