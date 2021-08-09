Hot & humid week ahead, with plenty of chances of storms for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers, low 73

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d storms, high 88

Wednesday: Slightly better chance of storms, high 88

Thursday: On/off storms, high 91

Friday: Frontal storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a mild, muggier, and at times wet day today with rain and storms around. We will see additional chances of rain and a few rumbles this evening with temps in the 70s through midnight. Overnight we will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible and lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday we will have a slightly increased chance of pop-up showers and storms, with highs again in the upper 80s. It is possible that a few of the afternoon storms could produce gusty winds, something we will have to watch for. Wednesday the chance for rain and storms will increase a bit, however, I think the threat for stronger storms will be less.

Highs on Wednesday again will be in the upper 80s, and again, the threat if any will be for gusty winds with some of the storms, along with lightning. I expect temps to slide into the lower 90s on Thursday with a very warm start in the middle 70s. The humidity will be quite high and we could have heat index values pushing the upper 90s.

Thursday afternoon/evening will have storms on and off through the day. Friday more storms are expected, and likely our best chances of storms and rain area-wide as we will be ahead of a cold front with highs in the upper 80s. I expect the front to clear our area by Friday night later, so temps will not drop a lot to start the weekend.

It will be noticeably drier heading into the weekend with bright sunshine returning, and highs back into the middle 80s. We will see bright and dry into next week with highs in the middle to upper 80s on Monday.

-Dave