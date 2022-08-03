QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, high 92 (feels like 100)

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 73

Thursday: Showers, PM storms, high 88

Friday: Rain & storms, high 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few pop-ups, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a really hot day on tap, with soaring humidity, sending dew points into the middle 70s this afternoon, which is well into the “oppressive” category for humidity. That high humidity will send heat indices, or the “feels-like” temperature into the triple digits across most of the forecast area. A Heat Advisory is in place for the counties on this map:

We will still be hot and steamy in the counties that are not under the advisory. But where you see the orange is where we will see “feels-like” temps in the 100-104° range. If you can, shift your outdoor activities earlier or later in the day, make sure you’re limiting time outdoors, have plenty of fresh water for both you and your pet, and wear lots of sunscreen!

As we head into Thursday, we’ll start the day off with a few pop-up showers, mainly in our northern counties, but then by the afternoon and evening hours, we will be tracking showers and thunderstorms across the entire area. We will likely see heavy rain across parts of the area tomorrow afternoon where those thunderstorms roll through. It will also still be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s.

We end the workweek Friday with an unsettled weather pattern, bringing pop-up showers and storms throughout the day. This will be another day where heavy rain will be a threat, with slow moving cells in an already moist environment. Highs will be in the mid-80s with high humidity.

While I don’t think the weekend will be a washout, we’ve got high heat and high humidity, aided by a high to our southeast, and that will help initiate a few afternoon and evening storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday a frontal boundary will sag south and washout across our area. This will at least bring temps back to near normal in the middle 80s, but will keep rain and storm chances around.

Over the next 7 days, the best chances for rain, and heavy rain will be Thursday and Friday, but most everyone should get some decent rain within the next week.

-McKenna