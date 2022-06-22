QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, PM pop-up storms, high 93

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 65

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 87

Saturday: Hot sunshine, high 91

Sunday: PM pop-ups, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a much more muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 90s, but feeling closer to 100° with the increased humidity. Some of our counties are under a Heat Advisory this afternoon, which is where those “feels-like” temperatures will be anywhere from 100-104°. The increased moisture will help initiate some pop-up thunderstorms, arriving by afternoon, and continuing through about 8 o’clock this evening.

Those storms taper, and a cold front crosses the region, allowing much more dry air to filter in for Thursday, and knocking our temperatures down to more seasonable numbers. On Thursday we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

Dry air continues into Friday, with continued sunshine, and highs topping out in the upper 80s.

For the weekend, we’ve got a mostly sunny Saturday on tap, with highs topping out in the low 90s. That’s where we’ll be in the way of temperatures on Sunday, but by afternoon, we’ll once again be tracking the return of a few pop-up storms. Those storms taper Sunday evening, then we’ve got a dry start to the next workweek.

-McKenna