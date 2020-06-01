Hot, humid weather, with rain & storms for the 1st week of June

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, low 57

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, warmer, high 85

Wednesday: Sunshine early, strong storms late, high 89

Thursday: Chance of storms, high 84

Friday: Few storms around, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It was a nearly a record cold start this morning, coming within 1 degree of the record low of 41 this morning. This afternoon turned beautiful and a bit below normal in the lower to middle 70s. This will not be the norm over the first week of June.

Tonight we will see cloud cover increasing with lows dropping into the upper 50s. The clouds will stick around through the early part of Tuesday morning. I do expect to see some clearing through the day with more heat and more humidity.

Temps will push up into the upper 70s by lunchtime, which is about our normal high, but we will continue to warm to around the middle 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and some clouds. Wednesday will start very warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will feature sunshine early, but will see more clouds during the afternoon and will be watching for a strong line of storms some of which could be severe dropping south into our backyard later in the day into the early evening. We will be watching for strong gusty winds and possibly some damaging hail as well.

Highs on Wednesday will fall just short of 90 due to rain, but south of I-70 most of that area should push to 90 or just above. Thursday will see another chance of storms with highs in the middle 80s.

Friday we will keep a chance of storms in the forecast, with warm and muggy conditions with highs in the middle 80s. We will see more sunshine this weekend with comfortable temps a degree or two above normal in the lower 80s.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday with temps slightly closer to 80. We will continue to see sunshine mixed with clouds on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave