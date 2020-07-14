Hot & humid weather set to return, with rain & storm chances increasing

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, low 64

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Thursday: Mixed clouds, on and off storms, high 89

Friday: Sct’d clouds, chance of storms, high 91

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, pm pop-ups, high 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another beautiful day today with lots of sunshine. We will see a light breeze tonight becoming calm overnight as skies clear. Temps will fall to the upper 60s to lower 70s by midnight with overnight lows dropping to the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be another beautiful day with tons of sunshine and temps pushing up into the lower 90s. We will see a light south breeze late in the day with a few more clouds increasing. We will see the humidity increase into Wednesday night with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a sticky day with on and off storms expected and highs in the upper 80s close to 90. We will continue to monitor as there will be a chance of some of the storms producing strong gusty winds.

The frontal boundary that brings that storm chance will dip into our area on Thursday and then lift north on Friday with heat, humidity, and a few storms around with highs in the lower 90s. We will see isolated storms and a hot and muggy day on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday will remain hot and muggy with afternoon storms possible and highs in the middle 90s. Again an afternoon storm is possible with heat index values pushing into the upper 90s to near 100. Monday will remain in this pattern with highs in the middle 90s with a few late day storms.

We will have a better chance of storms on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s as a cold front approaches our area.

-Dave