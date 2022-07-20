QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hot & humid, evening storms, high 91 (heat index 95-100)

Tonight: Showers clearing, low 71

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated PM pop-ups, high 91

Sunday: Chance PM pop-ups, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Today we’re watching for hot, humid weather ahead of thunderstorm this evening.

This afternoon thanks to sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, temperatures will quickly jump to the low 90s. But, when you factor in the humidity, we’ll feel closer to 95-100.

This evening, a cold front will start to push into the northwest corner of the state. Ahead of this system, a few thunderstorms will start to pop up by about 5-6 p.m. A line of thunderstorms will continue to push toward the I-71 corridor by around 8 p.m., then continue to slide southeast through midnight. Some of these thunderstorms will be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, along with isolate hail and the chance for some rotation that could lead to a tornado.

As we approach midnight, showers will wrap up along and ahead of a cold front sliding through. Behind the font, we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of the night and lows only falling to around 70.

Thursday, we’ll see clouds start to clear thanks to drier air behind the front. The return of sunshine and a westerly breeze will help to bring temperatures to the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon & around 90 on Friday.

It’ll be warm and muggy again by the weekend. Highs on both Saturday & Sunday will reach around 90 degrees after starting around 70. There will be a slight chance for a pop-up as a system builds in the Great Lakes. But, the better chance for showers and storms will return for the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz