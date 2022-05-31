QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, muggy, low 68

Wednesday: PM Rain & storms, high 87

Thursday: AM Storms, pm showers ending, high 74

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Saturday: Sunny, mild, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

More hot and humid weather is on the way ahead of the next round of showers and thunderstorms.

Today, sunshine and a southwesterly breeze will aid in quickly warming temperatures up to 90 degrees. This is more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, and will be the first 90 degree day of the year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky, but a southwesterly breeze will keep more warm and humid air filtering in. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal and only fall to the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, more hot and humid air will be in place ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will work their way into the mid to upper 80s as clouds start to build in. These clouds will be paired with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

As the front moves through the area, showers and storms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The main threat we will be watching for in storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts.

Behind the front, dry and cooler air will move in. This will be followed by high pressure will taking charge again Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid 70s, then temperatures will be closer to the 80 degree mark Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz