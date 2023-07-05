A weak bubble of high pressure will keep conditions mostly sunny, hot and humid, with only isolated late-day showers. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees again. Tonight will see an increase in clouds, keeping overnight lows in the muggy upper 60s to low 70s.

Clouds thicken on Thursday, followed by scattered showers and storms increasing in coverage ahead of a cold front in the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will follow on Friday and Saturday, bringing clearing skies and comfortable summer weather.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and pleasant, with morning readings in the upper 50s and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. A cold front will approach from the west on Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and a few storms on Sunday. Another round of rain and rumbles is likely late Sunday night into Monday.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, isolated showers. High 90

Tonight: Early shower in spots, partly cloudy, muggy. Low 71

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 90

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, les humid. High 82 (68)

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers late. High 81 (62)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 81 (65)

Monday: Showers, storms, clouds linger. High 82 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (63)