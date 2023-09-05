QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, humid, high 92

Tonight: Isolated shower, low 70

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, humid, high 88

Thursday: Few showers, high 83

Friday: Isolated shower, high 78

Saturday: Partly sunny, iso. pop-up, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our late-summer heat wave continues today. Expect highs in the lower 90s, with a fairly muggy feel to the air. We start the day with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will gradually build in throughout the day. We’ll see just an isolated shower chance later this evening and early overnight.

We’ll then see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday. Starts out fairly isolated during the mid-morning timeframe, then showers become a bit more widespread as the day progresses. Highs top out in the upper 80s.

For Thursday, we’ll continue to see a few spotty showers as another quick disturbance works through the region. Highs continue to fall, back into the lower 80s, still feeling a bit sticky out.

By Friday and Saturday, we’re looking at just an isolated shower chance, but mostly dry overall, and highs fall back to the mid to upper 70s. Game day for Ohio State will be a mild one, under partly sunny skies.

-McKenna