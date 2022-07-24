COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, low 70

Today: Partly sunny, hot, steamy, storms late. High 93

Tonight: Rain & storms, some strong to severe, low 72

Monday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High 83

Tuesday: Showers ending p.m., cooler. High 77

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 85

Thursday: Showers, storms likely. High 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a hot and humid end to the weekend ahead of another chance for thunderstorms.

Early this morning, we’ll see a few isolated showers, otherwise just warm and muggy conditions with a low around 70.

This afternoon, a cold front will build to the west. Since we are ahead of the front, a southwesterly breeze will usher in warmer and moist air. Thanks to this combination, highs will climb to the low to mid 90s, but feel more like triple digits.

Because of this, heat advisories will be in effect for parts of the area from noon until 8 p.m. Remember with extreme heat to take precautions like staying hydrated, wearing light, loose fitting clothes and finding shade if you will be outside.

As the cold front moves toward the area this evening, we’ll see thunderstorms ahead of it move in from the northwest. These storms will start to push toward the I-71 corridor after as we head toward midnight.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with wind as the primary threat. But, you will want to stay weather aware this evening and overnight since some stronger storms will also be capable of producing hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado.

Thunderstorms will wrap up after sunrise on Monday. Clouds will start to clear as well and we’ll be left with a nice start to the week with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s.

But, with a front stalled in the area, we’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will move through on Thursday, which means more widely scattered showers and storms. Drier conditions will return Friday into the start of next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz